NEXT 1-Day Volume Tops $35,434.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $35,434.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00341020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.