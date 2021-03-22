NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NEE opened at $70.84 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

