Nexus Trading 23.7% Higher This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $94.64 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,062,132 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

