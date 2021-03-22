NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,884 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NMI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMIH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

