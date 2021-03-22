Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $8,633,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 65,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

