Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.61 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,812 shares of company stock worth $37,601,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $181.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.74.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

