Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after buying an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,867,000 after acquiring an additional 94,867 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 818,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 567,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.