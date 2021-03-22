Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CarMax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,251,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,240,000 after acquiring an additional 171,081 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 808,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax stock opened at $133.24 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

