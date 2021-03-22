Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NYSE AX opened at $52.12 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

