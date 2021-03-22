Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,647 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $529.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $565.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.00 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.69.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

