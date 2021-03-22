Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.22 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

