Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.60% of Natus Medical worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

