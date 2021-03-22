Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $233.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

