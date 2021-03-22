Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 643,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 301,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 559,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

