Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,822 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of LTC opened at $42.80 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

