Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $261.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as high as $268.01 and last traded at $268.01, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.46.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

