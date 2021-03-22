Northern Trust Corp Acquires 15,278 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $58,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after buying an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,396,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $17.30 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

