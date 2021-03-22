Northern Trust Corp Buys 513,776 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $55,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 434,759 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

