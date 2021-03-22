Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.57% of Brookfield Renewable worth $57,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $44.27 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

