Northern Trust Corp Has $59.01 Million Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,167 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of Rexnord worth $59,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rexnord by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rexnord by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $392,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RXN opened at $49.33 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

