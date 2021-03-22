Northern Trust Corp Has $59.79 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,751 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $59,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

