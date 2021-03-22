Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,031 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $56,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

