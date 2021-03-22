Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.39% of 10x Genomics worth $56,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,261,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,988. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG stock opened at $177.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

