Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NVS opened at $85.94 on Monday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

