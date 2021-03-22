Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $317.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $317.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVAX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $228.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.60. Novavax has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total value of $530,297.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $750,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Insiders have sold 62,304 shares of company stock worth $11,627,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Novavax by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Novavax by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.