NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Cut to $51.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut NRG Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,053,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

