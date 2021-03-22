Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

OCDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,022 ($26.42) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,421.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,422.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of £15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.54.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 3,859 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, with a total value of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,603 shares of company stock valued at $20,023,670.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

