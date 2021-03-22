Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35,665.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,982 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 217,210 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 883,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

