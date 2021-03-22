Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lowered by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 883,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 36,386 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10,203.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE OXY opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

