Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 15454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £994.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.78.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.