Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. TheStreet raised Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

