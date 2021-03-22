Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $37.61. 21,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,481,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

