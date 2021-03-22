Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $606,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of APD stock opened at $275.40 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.91 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

