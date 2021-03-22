Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

BK opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

