Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $275.34 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

