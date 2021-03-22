Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

