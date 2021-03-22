Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,654 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $285.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.32 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.