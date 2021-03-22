Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after buying an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR opened at $73.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

