Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $388.70 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Ontology has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $388.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00242221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

