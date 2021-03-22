OpenDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00050757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.74 or 0.00640271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00023789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

