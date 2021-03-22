Orion Protocol Hits Market Cap of $603.30 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $603.30 million and approximately $76.36 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 64.7% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $29.01 or 0.00050630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

