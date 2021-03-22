Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen Sells 127,600 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, March 14th, Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total value of C$1,098,976.00.

Shares of TSE:OR remained flat at $C$14.43 during trading on Monday. 63,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$9.05 and a 52 week high of C$17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

