PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 429 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 429 ($5.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 487 ($6.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 271.20 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 507 ($6.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 429.74.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

