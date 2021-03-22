Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Insider Buys £23,000 in Stock

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) insider Paula Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

LON PCA opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £105.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.99. Palace Capital Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 158.37 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.80 ($3.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is -0.30%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.