Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,295 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after purchasing an additional 619,954 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $23,793,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.74 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

