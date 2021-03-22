Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,213,000.

Shares of IG Acquisition stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45.

IG Acquisition Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

