Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,277 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 338.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 591,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $6,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,679 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tutor Perini by 11,817.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPC opened at $17.94 on Monday. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $913.40 million, a P/E ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.