Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $3,668,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,965,000.

LCAP stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

