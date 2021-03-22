Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,796 Shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the third quarter worth $959,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,516,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,505,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,530,000.

OTCMKTS:STWOU opened at $10.28 on Monday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $12.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98.

About ACON S2 Acquisition

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

