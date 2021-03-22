Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.